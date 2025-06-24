/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant handed one demerit point by ICC for showing on field dissent

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded for showing on-field dissent in the ongoing Headingley Test against England. Pant, who became just the second wicketkeeper-batter to score twin hundreds in the same Test was found guilty under ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.8 for showing dissent during field on Day 3 of the contest. As a result, he has been handed one demerit point and has accepted punishment without a formal hearing.

Pant handed one demerit point

The 27-year-old was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.8, which deals with "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

According to an ICC release, the incident occurred in the 61st over of England's innings, when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease. Pant was seen engaging in a discussion with the on-field umpires regarding the state of the ball. After the officials, using a ball gauge, ruled out the need for a replacement, Pant expressed his frustration by throwing the ball onto the ground in front of the umpires - an act that constituted dissent.

What happens to Pant after one demerit point?

Under ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of a 50 per cent fine from a player's match fee along with one or two demerit points. However, Pant won’t serve any suspension and will continue to play a part in India’s tour of England. He will be available for the Edgbaston Test starting on July 2 with no more hearing on the incident.