Cricket- 'I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career', says Umar Akmal

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Thursday has apologised for not reporting spot-fixing approaches made to him ahead of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to which he was handed a 12-month ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ALSO READ: 'The team was picked in presence of captain Virat Kohli', fumes BCCI - Reports

In a video released by PCB, Umar can be seen apologising to the Pakistan Cricket Board and his fans and said that he learnt his lessons. He also admitted that the period had been ‘very difficult for him’.

“Seventeen months ago, I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career. I learnt a lot during this time and due to that mistake, Pakistan cricket’s reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world,” said Akmal in a video released by the PCB on Wednesday, reported PTI.

“Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban. I couldn't play cricket despite being a cricketer. I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket,” he added.

“I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay away from any suspicious activities. If any suspicious individuals approach you, please report it to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner so that your record and career remain clean,” Umar gave a message to his fellow cricketers.