Cricket - 'He has been a leader there': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has impressed many, including the legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with his batting display in the ongoing Test series against England.

Sharma is playing his first-ever Test series on English soil and has scored 36, 12*, 83, and 21 in the last two Tests. Tendulkar said Rohit has 'taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game'.

“Whatever I have seen, I feel he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to situations and play accordingly,” Sachin told PTI.

However, Rohit Sharma is yet to score a big Test match century in overseas conditions. The opener has shown quite some form in Test matches for India. Sharma played a crucial role in the famous Australia series, earlier this year. He also contributed mammoth runs for India in the home series against England earlier this year.

Sachin went on to call Rohit Sharma a leader in the match and lauded KL Rahul's support.

“He has been a leader there and KL has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests,” Sachin added.

“Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher,” he said.