Cricket: 'He creates a good environment within the team': Ravindra Jadeja on India skipper Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli might have not been in the best form with the bat, he is unquestionably giving off an impression of being in an acceptable form with his captaincy abilities.

While there were a couple of skeptics who scrutinized his captaincy after the World Test Championship final loss against New Zealand, Virat Kohli was very good with his calls in the first Test against England, which finished in a draw.

In spite of a faltering batting show in the first innings in Nottingham, Virat Kohli's brilliant choices when handling assisted India with entering the last day as the top picks, just for the downpour to ruin their chances.

Presently, as the two teams get ready for the second Test set to start from today at Lord's, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was likewise a part of the Virat Kohli-drove U-19 group that had won the U-19 World Cup in 2008, said that the right-hand batsman has developed as a skipper throughout the long term.

"Yes, I have been playing with him since under-19. He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter with which team we are playing, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series," Ravindra Jadeja told news agency ANI.

"He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to be aggressive on the field," he added.

In the interim, Ravindra Jadeja likewise opened up on the forthcoming second phase of IPL following the England Tests, and he said that it will be useful in setting up the team for the T20 World Cup.

"Yes, the IPL comes right after the England Test series so it's good preparation before the World Cup. Plus, we are playing both IPL and World Cup in UAE, and I think the same venue helps us a lot. That will be good preparation before the World Cup," he concluded.