Cricket - 'Grown as a person': English pacer Ollie Robinson opens about his old racist tweets

Ollie Robinson's fifer really helped England limit India's lead to 95 runs. He took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

This is Robinson's comeback Test after he was suspended after his racist and sexist tweets as an 18-year-old were discovered on the opening day of his Test debut against New Zealand at the Lord’s in June.

“I was young 18-19 years old. I made a lot of mistakes, not just those tweets. I’ve grown as a person a lot in that time. Obviously, I’ve learnt a lot try to develop as a person in the last 10 years. I try to make myself the best person I can be," he said at the end of day’s play.

He called it as the toughest phase of his life: “It was the toughest period in my life. It affected myself and my family but I’ve learnt a lot since then."

“It was quite tough and to get the rewards, in the end, was pleasing."

Earlier, England pacer James Anderson became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after surpassing former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble during Day 3 of first England vs India Test in Nottingham. Now, Kumble, who has 619 Test wickets, has reacted to Anderson's historic feat and congratulated him.

Anderson achieved the feat when he dismissed KL Rahul with an outside-off delivery during the first Test of a five-match series. He took another wicket of Shardul Thakur in the next over, taking his tally to 621. It took him 162 Test matches to get past Kumble, who scalped 619 wickets in 132 Tests. The paceman is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) on the list of highest wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.