Cricket- 'Even 20-30 runs matter a lot': Ajinkya Rahane hopeful for contributions from tail-enders

Ahead of the England vs India fie-match Test series Ajinkya Rahane addressed a virtual press conference on Monday where he was asked who among bowlers is the best option with the bat and might be top off for Hardik Pandya's absense.

“It's good that they are wanting to bat for at least 10-12 minutes in the nets. See result comes later and what is important is the process and working hard, and contribute as a member of the team. We are hoping for some contributions from our tail-enders,” he said.

“Everyone is different. Hardik what he did in 2018 was different for us. Shardul can bat. You have seen Shardul bat in Australia and he did well in domestic cricket as well. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh, and Ishant are putting in the effort in the nets. Whatever 20-30 runs we score in end, matters a lot," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane likewise spoke about the tracks prepared by England for the five-match series. He said Team India is completely mindful that England could release a green top surface that needs to counter the seamer-accommodating conditions.

“We expect England to give us such kind of wickets and it's their home conditions and we are not going to think too much about it. Winning each and every moment in Test cricket is really important. We are not really worried what kind of wickets are given to us,” he said.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes decided to take a break from cricket to care for his psychological well-being last week. He was then ruled out of the five-match Test series against India.

England and Wales Cricket Board, alongside the players, have shown full support to Stokes in these difficult stretches. Ajinkya Rahane has likewise turned out in the cricketer's support expressing that team India respects his choice.

“Bio-bubble life is really challenging. From the players’ point of view, what Ben Stokes did, was his call. You have got to understand the player’s mindset as well. It’s all about how we experience it," he said.

"Because when you play at the highest level, you want to give your best, more than a hundred percent, and your mental health matters a lot. So we respect that. We respect his decision. I am sure his teammates also respect his decision,” he added.