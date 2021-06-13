Cricket: England were 'not good enough' against New Zealand: Chris Silverwood

Chris Silverwood, the England head coach, has conceded the hosts were "not good enough" on day three of the second Test against New Zealand.

England disintegrated on day three preceding taking a slim lead of 37 runs before the finish of the play. The hosts finished the day at 122/9 subsequent to losing seven wickets in the last session of the day.

Chris Silverwood yielded England team "needs to improve" and the youthful firearms would be "disappointed" to not get the chance.

As cited by ESPNcricinfo, Chris Silverwood said:

"It's obviously not good enough. We need to improve, there's no doubt about that. There are things to work on without a shadow of a doubt. No one is going to hide from that or deny it."

England have had some intense time off the field throughout the most recent couple of days, since the time Ollie Robinson's authentic 'misogynist' and 'bigot' tweets went to the front during his Test debut at Lord's. From that point forward, old tweets from James Anderson, Jos Buttler, and Eoin Morgan have likewise gone under the scanner.

Nonetheless, as per Chris Silverwood, England have bent over backward to focus on cricket in the midst of the online media furor. Talking after England gave in to 122 for 9 on Day 3 of the subsequent Test, he said:

"I don't think it has been a disruption. We've tried very hard to make sure that the noise on the outside has been quietened down to try and concentrate on cricket. Obviously, it's not easy, but that's what we've had to try and do because we had a Test match to try and compete in. There were plenty of lessons out there to learn from. It's a case of watching and learning what we can from how the New Zealand players go about their business, the methods they use, and the way they apply themselves."

Chris Silverwood, nonetheless, called attention to that the shortfall of large names like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler hurt England, expressing that skipper Joe Root is the solitary batsman with a lot of involvement. He added:

"Let's have a little bit of perspective. We have got a very young batting line-up with limited experience. Joe Root is the one guy you would say has a heap of experience in that top seven. Getting the experience of Buttler and Stokes back will help the young players, as well. We've seen in the past that, if you put the inexperienced players in between the experienced ones, it helps them learn. That's what I'm hoping will happen in the India series.”

New Zealand have not won a Test series in England since 1999. That dry season looks set to end as England finished Day 3.