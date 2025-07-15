/Cricket schedule for LA 2028 Olympic Games announced, medal matches on July 20 and 29

Cricket is all set to return to the Olympic Games after a 128-year hiatus with the schedule confirmed on Tuesday (July 15). After getting approved for the quadrennial games, Cricket will start on July 12 at the La Angeles Olympics in 2028 with the medal matches taking place on July 20 and 29. All the cricket matches will take place at the Fairgrounds Stadium in the city of Pomena -- about 50km from Los Angeles.

Cricket at 2028 LA Games

Set for a return after 128 years at Olympics, cricket will feature for the first time since the Paris Games in 1900. The much-anticipated return will take place on July 12 with six teams participating in the competition. The majority of the days will have double headers in both men’s and women’s categories with gold, silver and bronze medals up for grabs.

Notably no cricket matches are scheduled on July 14 and 21 at LA28. Most of the matchdays will be double-headers, with the games starting from 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM as per local Los Angeles time. It’s the same for the medal matches.

Abiding per event quota of 90 athletes, six teams of 15-member squads will feature in the Olympics for each category. While the format is yet to be confirmed, two groups of three teams each will likely be formed, with group winners and runners-up heading into the semifinal matches.

As cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the top six teams in the rankings in each category will qualify for the Olympic Games.

Cricket is one of five new sports to feature at the upcoming Olympics. The IOC approved cricket’s inclusion for LA28 two years ago, along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash.