/Exclusive: 'You can’t prepare to throw 90m. It just happens, says 2016 Olympics silver medalist Julius Yego

As Bengaluru gears up for the much-awaited Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist javelin thrower Julius Yego in an exclusive chat with WION offered candid insights into the grueling demands of the sport, the evolving competition, and what makes India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra special.

When asked about breaching the elusive 90m mark, Yego didn’t romanticise it.He said, “You can never prepare yourself to throw over 90m. It just comes by itself,” he said. “And when it comes, the most difficult part is to maintain it," he added.

He recalled how his first 90m throw in 2015 during the 15th IAAF World Championships, National Stadium, Beijing, left his body in shock. “I was struggling to throw even 80m afterwards. Luckily, if you’re not injured, it can come back. But it takes a lot out of the body — physically and in ways you don’t even understand.”

Yego pointed to rare examples of consistency, citing Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny and Germany's Johannes Vetter. “Even Vetter has struggled. It shows how tough it is on the body. You’re lucky if you stay injury-free.”

With Neeraj Chopra recently joining the elite 90m club, Yego believes global javelin has entered a new phase. “Earlier, it was mostly Eastern Europe. Now it’s India, Africa, the Caribbean, everywhere,” he said. “I believe to win a World Championship or Olympic gold now, you’ll have to throw over 90m. The level has really grown.”