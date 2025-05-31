/Champions League Final Preview: Paris Saint Germain hunt for maiden title as Inter Milan stand in way

The UEFA Champions League final is all set for a blockbuster tie as Inter Milan lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain in Munich on Saturday (May 31). In search of their maiden IPL title, PSG will look to break the duck on Saturday as they play in their second European Cup final after 2020 while Inter look to end their 15-year drought of continental success. Both teams will be buzzing to get their hands on the trophy on Saturday as the latest champion in European football will be crowned.

PSG eye Champions League glory

Having come close to winning the Champions League during Kylian Mbappe’s time at the club, the French side now have a realistic chance of lifting the European holy grail. PSG’s path to the UCL final has seen them outclass four English opponents including Arsenal in the semis and Aston Villa in the quarterfinal. Having just about managed to make it out of the league phase, PSG also beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool on their way to the summit clash.

A win on PSG on Saturday will see them become just the second team from France to win the European Cup, with Marseille being the only previous winner.

Inter set to end European drought?

Having lost in the Copa Italia semifinal to AC Milan and then finishing second in the Serie A has seen Inter’s treble hopes drop down to a trophyless season. Simone Inzaghi has masterminded his second Champions League final in two years with Inter as they beat Barcelona in a frantic semifinal. They earlier saw off Bayern Munich and Feyenoord in the quarterfinal and R16 respectively.

PSG Probable Starting XI

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes – Vitinha, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz – Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Inter Milan Probable Starting XI

Yann Sommer – Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni – Denzel Dumfries, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolò Barella, Federico Dimarco – Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram.

Prediction: PSG 3-2 Inter Milan