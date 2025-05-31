Champions League Final: Captain Marquinhos confident of PSG handling pressure against Inter

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos is confident the French side will cope with the pressure in Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan and put years of disappointment in the competition behind them by finally winning the trophy.

"The club has learnt as time has gone on about how to deal with games like these, what it needs to do," the Brazilian defender told reporters in Munich on the eve of the game.

"A lot of things have changed at PSG since I arrived. There have been great times, difficult times, but tomorrow (Saturday) we have a glorious opportunity to do something remarkable and historic for this club.

"It will be my second final, and I don't want to let the opportunity pass us by."

PSG's second Champions League final comes five years after a narrow defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich behind closed doors in Lisbon during the pandemic.

Marquinhos, who is the elder statesman in the current PSG side at 31, is one of only two players who featured in the 2020 final and are still at the club -- the other is fellow centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, now a peripheral figure.

At PSG since 2013, Marquinhos has also been involved in some humiliating Champions League defeats, not least the infamous collapse against Barcelona in 2017, when they won 4-0 at home in the first leg only to lose 6-1 in the return.

Luis Enrique was the Barcelona coach then, and is now on the PSG bench, in charge of a vibrant young side.

"We have a coach who is exceptional and has prepared us really well. Even if we are a very young team, you can see how ready we are for these games," Marquinhos added.

"I think there is a whole mix of things which have come together to bring us here in the best condition possible -- the club has grown, the incredible coach we have, the quality players who have come in. I think that is why we are here today."

PSG lost in the semis last season before seeing Kylian Mbappe depart for Real Madrid, but without him, they have won a domestic league and cup double while also knocking out three Premier League teams -- Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal -- to get to the final.

‘Opportunity to make history’

"Now is the time to get the trophy and bring it home," added Marquinhos.

Alongside him was Ousmane Dembele, who has been converted this season from a winger into a lethal striker with 33 goals in all competitions. That has made him a candidate to win the Ballon d'Or.

"I am really proud to be here in the final. We have worked so hard," said Dembele, who was sent off when PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern in Munich in the league phase in November.

At that point, there was a real danger PSG would be eliminated before the knockout stage, but the improvement since has been spectacular.

"It wasn't easy at the start of the campaign, but we have changed the dynamic in the second half of the season, and it is exceptional to be here in Munich for the final. We feel lots of joy even though we are going to take the game very seriously."

Coach Luis Enrique has the chance to win his second Champions League title, 10 years after getting his hands on the trophy with Barcelona.

Then, as now, he came up against an Italian team in Germany, with Barca defeating Juventus in Berlin.

"Now I have 10 years more experience and I will just try to transmit to the players how great an opportunity it is for us to play a Champions League final," said the Spaniard.

"We have the opportunity to make history, to do something nobody else has ever done for this club before, but at the same time, we also have to manage our emotions so they don't become too much for us.

"I think we are prepared, Inter too, no doubt, so I think it will be a really great final and of course the aim is to win it."

