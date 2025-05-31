/Liverpool signs Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen as Trent Alexander Arnold departs

Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, the English Premier League champions announced Friday. No fee or length of contract was disclosed, but British media reports said Frimpong had arrived at Anfield on a five-year deal worth 35 million euros (£29.5 million).

News of Frimpong's signing came just hours after Liverpool confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold would be joining Real Madrid in time to play in the Club World Cup.

Frimpong appears to be a ready-made replacement for England full-back Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool activating the 24-year-old Dutch international's release clause.

He was a key figure as Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title in 2023/24 and made 53 appearances in all competitions as they finished second this season.

Frimpong, however, will have competition at right-back from Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley, who recently signed a new four-year contract with Liverpool.

Frimpong rose through the youth ranks at Manchester City and went on to join Celtic in September 2019 before a move to Leverkusen in January 2021.

He is now set to join a Netherlands contingent at Liverpool that includes manager Arne Slot as well as club captain Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are also in talks with Leverkusen over signing Frimpong's former team-mate Florian Wirtz.

Reports earlier Friday said Liverpool had made an improved £109 million ($146 million) bid to sign the Germany midfielder .

Liverpool's second offer for Wirtz includes add-on clauses that would make him the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Wirtz has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but it is believed he made it clear to Leverkusen that he wants to join Liverpool before next season.

The 22-year-old emerged as one of the most highly-rated young playmakers in Europe after helping Leverkusen win the Bundesliga.

Wirtz was named Bundesliga player of the season for his role in that 2023/24 triumph.

He featured in 31 Bundesliga matches this season, scoring 10 goals as Leverkusen finished second behind Bayern in the title race.

Wirtz has scored 57 goals in 197 games since making his Leverkusen debut aged just 17 after signing from Cologne in 2020.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.