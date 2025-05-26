Pep Guardiola said he cannot guarantee Manchester City will be back challenging for the Premier League title next season.

City will play in the Champions League for a 15th straight season after they salvaged a disappointing campaign with a final-day, 2-0 win away to Fulham on Sunday that saw them finish third in the Premier League and seal their place among European club football's elite.

But the club's first season without a trophy in eight years ended their unprecedented run of four successive English top-flight titles, with Guardiola's men finishing 13 points behind the Premier League champions Liverpool.

Asked if his side would be in a position to challenge Arne Slot's side next term, Guardiola replied: "I don't know. I never thought we would win six Premier League titles in seven years.

"But if you expect that I am going to tell you now that next season we are going to win the Premier League, you are wrong."

The Spaniard added: "Since I have arrived at this club, we have finished with 80-plus points and this season we have finished with 71 so that is miles away from our standards. And it has happened for many reasons.

"Sport and football gives you another chance and we will look to prove ourselves.

"But we are miles away from Liverpool. That is the reality. I have a feeling next season will be better but I don't know how we will react after the Club World Cup. We will be exhausted without a holiday before next season.

"We have to rise and increase our level otherwise we will not compete to fight for the titles. But if we are fit, we will try and we will be closer."

With Kevin De Bruyne leaving City and doubts over the future of Jack Grealish, some believes Guardiola needs to oversee a major rebuild if the club are to mount a title challenge next season.

But Guardiola, who has already said he wanted to trim his squad, does not envisage a significant overhaul at the Etihad this summer.

"I don't have that feeling," he said. "I have 24 players and I saw them training the other day and I said: 'Oh my gosh, how good are they?'

"New faces will come, especially in positions where we are weaker, but I don't think we need a lot. We have a good squad and I don't want a lot of players.

"But we will see. The summer is long. There will be players who realise they don't play and want to leave. But that is now not my business. I qualified for the Champions League and the rest belongs to the club."

