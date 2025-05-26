Premier League | 'Slot machine' Liverpool already getting ready for next season

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said he is already busy working on improving the team for next season despite romping to the Premier League title.

The Reds will parade the Premier League trophy through Liverpool city centre on Monday with tens of thousands expected to line the streets.

But attention has already turned to defending the trophy with the 20-time English champions reportedly close to a triple swoop costing around £200 million ($271 million).

Jeremie Frimpong is finalising his move from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Florian Wirtz has also chosen Anfield as his preferred destination, according to German media, should he move on from Leverkusen.

Wirtz, 22, could smash the Premier League transfer record of £115 million set by Chelsea's capture of Moises Caicedo.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also reportedly keen on a £50 million move to Liverpool.

"It's already busy," said Werner. "We go again. It never gets old, winning. We owe it to all of our supporters to bring back a team even better next season."

Arne Slot's success in his first season as manager was even more remarkable as he was given little money to work with in the transfer market 12 months ago.

Federico Chiesa, who struggled to make an impact in his few first-team opportunities, remains the club's only signing of the Slot era.

"It's extraordinary. We obviously had high hopes for this season but he has been an extraordinary coach," added Werner.

"I think there have been three coaches who have won the Premier League in their first season and Arne is one of them. He is just an extraordinary leader.

"He's authentic, he's not trying to be anyone else. The team was an extraordinarily good team but he brought the best out of them."

