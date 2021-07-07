Cricket Australia shares video of MS Dhoni's big sixes Down Under on his 40th birthday

India's legendary cricket captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. Several cricketers wished the former cricketer on the occasion. Cricket Australia also took to social media to wish Dhoni and posted a compilation of his sixes in the Land Down Under.

Despite almost a year after his retirement, Dhoni is among the top six-hitters in cricket. The 40-year-old has 78 sixes in Tests, 229 in ODIs and 52 in T20Is. His mammoth six in the 2012 Commonwealth Bank series became a highlight of his cricketing career.

He is the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhoni's behind the stumps magic is known to all. His lightning-fast speed earned him the wicketkeeper with most stumpings (120) in ODI cricket. He is the first Indian wicket-keeper to take 300 ODI catches and the fourth wicket-keeper in the world who achieved this milestone.

He also holds a record of most dismissals (87) as wicket-keeper in T20Is and Most catches (54) as wicket-keeper in T20Is.

MS Dhoni, with 294 dismissals in his Test career, ranks first in the all-time dismissals list by Indian wicket-keepers.