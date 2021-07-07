Happy birthday MS Dhoni! Check out some of his coolest records

India's legendary cricket captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all the ICC Trophies in the history of cricket. Let's check out some of the coolest records by 'Captain Cool':
Dhoni is the first Indian and fifth overall to hit 200 sixes in ODIs.
(Photograph:AFP)
MS Dhoni won all ICC trophies
He is the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
(Photograph:Reuters)
MS Dhoni as a wicket-keeper
Dhoni has the most stumpings (120) by any wicket-keeper in an ODI career. First Indian wicket-keeper to take 300 ODI catches and fourth wicket-keeper in the world who achieved this milestone.
He also holds a record of most dismissals (87) as wicket-keeper in T20Is and Most catches (54) as wicket-keeper in T20Is.
MS Dhoni, with 294 dismissals in his Test-career, ranks first in the all-time dismissals list by Indian wicket-keepers.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
MS Dhoni as Test captain
Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, the Indian team topped the Test cricket rankings for the first time in 2009. With 27 Test wins; Dhoni is the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassed Sourav Ganguly's record of 21 wins.
(Photograph:Twitter)
MS Dhoni's runs tally
Most career runs in ODI history when batting at number 6 position (4031). Dhoni's 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 is the highest score by a wicket-keeper.
MS Dhoni has played 90 Test matches in his career and scored 4,876 runs in the 144 innings with help of 6 centuries and 33 half-centuries at the average of 38.
Dhoni has played 98 T-20 international matches and scored 1617 runs at an average of 37.6 while scoring just 2 half-centuries.
(Photograph:AFP)
A much-honoured captain!
Dhoni has been the recipient of many awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009 (the first player to win the award twice), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, in 2018. He was named as the captain of the ICC World Test XI in 2009, 2010 and 2013. He has also been selected a record 8 times in ICC World ODI XI teams, 5 times as captain.