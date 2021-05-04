Cricket Australia and ACA won't seek exemptions for Australian players' return as IPL 2021 gets postponed

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) on Tuesday released a statement on the Australian players and support staff at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely.

The BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2021 indefinitely owning the COVID-19 cases across teams as India continues to battle the second wave of the dreaded virus.

While the Australian government has banned travelers from India till May 15, the Australian players, coaches and broadcasters will be unable to return home as of now after the CA made it clear that they will not ask for any exemptions from the government.

However, the Australian board thanked the BCCI for its efforts for the safe repatriation of players at the IPL 2021.

The CA and ACA said in a joint statement on Tuesday: “Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

Cricket Australia and the @ACA_Players understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

“CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators back home to Australia.”

The statement concluded, “CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions. CA and the ACA thank the BCCI for their efforts and cooperation for the safe repatriation of all participants at the IPL.”

Australia’s Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Ricky Ponting have been put into isolation with the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad while KKR’s Pat Cummins, Ben Cutting, and assistant coach David Hussey are also in isolation. SRH’s David Warner is also likely to also be forced into isolation after Wriddhiman Saha tested COVID-19 positive.