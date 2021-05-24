Cricket: Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, Shabnim Ismail nominated for CSA top awards

Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, and Shabnim Ismail are among the few Proteas cricketers who were on Monday nominated for yearly Cricket South Africa awards in different categories. As indicated by CSA, the management gives due acknowledgment to its driving people's players who have kept the banner flying during troublesome COVID-times with the declaration of the nominations for the yearly honors.

CSA said that it has been a heavenly year for the ladies' side who accomplished a first-ever white ball series win over India and accomplished a comparable outcome at home against Pakistan in a limited-overs.

The Proteas men had a mishmash of results against England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan as they entered another time following the retirement in the course of the most recent couple of long stretches of numerous legends of the game.

Other than Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje, South Africa's limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma and top-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been selected in the men's player of the year category.

Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma were joined by Test captain Dean Elgar in the nominations for the Test player of the year award.

To the extent the ODI Cricketer of the Year goes, experienced hard-hitting batsman David Miller, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen have been nominated, other than Anrich Nortje.

In the women's ODIs player of the year list, the nominees are Shabnim Ismail Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

The Proteas illustrate significantly more involvement in Shabnim, Sune Luus, and Laura Wolvaardt all being past victors of the SA Women's Cricketer of the Year award with the fourth individual from this named group of four being Lizelle Lee, right now positioned No. 1 player on the planet in One-Day International cricket.

"It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and Momentum Proteas women's squads" - said CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki.

"I am also delighted to announce that the interim Board has approved a new award named after one of our legends, The Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award" - he added.

"Let us not forget also to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel" - he said.

"It has been a challenging year in the new normal resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and we must also thank our outstanding medical team for making cricket possible at both international and domestic level" – he concluded.

