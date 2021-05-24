Cricket: Brad Hodge slams BCCI over non-payment from 10-year-old IPL stint

Brad Hodge has revealed that the BCCI still owes him money from his stint with the Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The Australian cricketer played a lone season with the now-old franchise in 2011.

Brad Hodge made his case on social media platform Twitter where he commented under Telegraph Cricket's article stating India Women cricketers have not been paid the prize money they are owed from the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Hodge said: "Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance BCCI could locate that money?"

A report by Telegraph Cricket had before revealed how the BCCI is yet to pay the prize money of India Women their obligations from the ICC occasion. The report uncovered that none of the cricketers of the T20 WC squad have gotten their share of $33,000. The jostling report has set off a discussion inside the cricketing fraternity, with many pummeling the BCCI for treating women's cricket in an unexpected way.

After the news became the talk of the town and a senior authority from the BCCI affirmed the players would get their due sum before the end of the week. The authority referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification for the postponed installments.

Responding to the underlying report, Hodge uncovered players are owed 35% of the cash they procured while addressing Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL 2011. The Australian likewise enquired whether the BCCI could find the due money and transfer it to the players.

Brad Hodge played IPL for seven seasons since its initiation. The Australian played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals during his time in the T20 League. The all-rounder scored 1400 runs in 66 games, getting 17 wickets in the process too.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala endured only one season in the IPL, playing the 2011 release of the rivalry. Since its origin, Kochi Tuskers Kerala stood out as truly newsworthy for every one of some unacceptable reasons, with altercations among investors and shareholders a repetitive topic.

The franchise was dissolved after only one season with the BCCI asserting they neglected to give a bank ensure. The board afterward encouraged the establishment's overseas players to sue the proprietors, with the matter, at last, going to court.