Cricket: L Balaji names the perfect substitution for Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket

Laxmipathy Balaji feels it is fundamental for India to have a backup prepared for Jasprit Bumrah to deal with the responsibility of India's pace lead. As indicated by the former fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj is the ideal man for the work.

Jasprit Bumrah has had an excellent beginning to his Test career with 83 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 22.1 and strike rate of 49 and Balaji expressed that was totally difficult to track down a like for like substitute for the quick bowler. Nonetheless, Balaji added that in Mohammed Siraj he sees somebody who has similar characteristics as Jasprit Bumrah with a ton of similitudes in real life, line and length, and delivery.

Mohammed Siraj has had few months to remember in international cricket in the wake of making a thundering beginning to his Test career. His electric form has seen him overwhelm set up stars like Umesh Yadav in India's hierarchy of quick bowlers.

Laxmipathy Balaji addressed News18, where he clarified exhaustively why he would pick Siraj as the backup for Jasprit Bumrah.

“With Bumrah’s talent, you have to see a similar replacement for him. He cannot be identically replaced as he is an exceptionally talented bowler. He is a match-winner. At the same time, you have an opportunity for an identical talent to thrive, say Siraj. The ball pretty much comes out of the hand perpendicular, angles away from the left-hander, straightens for the right-hander. They are almost identical, not exactly the same. The ball path, dismissal patterns are similar – LBW, bowled, caught behind," Balaji said.

Siraj has effectively gone about as a swap for Bumrah in his short vocation. The quick bowler stepped in for Bumrah when the last was unavailable during the second India versus England Test recently. He took Jasprit Bumrah's position after the Mumbai Indians star quit the last Test in Ahmedabad.

Indeed, even without Bumrah in the squad, India flourished against England at home in the Test series. Praising India's profundity in the speed division, Balaji brought up that the series is an exemplary illustration of why backup is required for Jasprit Bumrah.

“If Bumrah is not there, who gives almost the same, if not exactly the same, performance? Find a formula. Similar tactical discussions will help the captain, the team management, not go straight into defense but look for the offense if Bumrah is not there. India’s Test series win in Australia is a classic case. Without Bumrah and Shami, the Indian bowlers still managed to take 20 wickets. That was tactics and skills matching at the right time," the former Indian pacer added.

Both speed weapons are essential for the squad that will go to England. While India is relied upon to stay with its best option of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma for the World Test Championship final, Siraj is probably going to get a look-in during the resulting Test series in England. It will be fascinating to perceive how they pivot their bowlers, with their pace department expected to do most of the bowling in England.