Cricket: All bowlers are in the 'red zone,' I won't be the last England injury this series, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has dropped an admonition for his team, saying his injury will not be the last in the continuous Test series since any remaining bowlers are playing in the "red zone." Stuart Broad, who was precluded after the first Test with a calf tear, said the tight white-ball plan has made it close to impossible for the English players to deal with the additional responsibility of Test cricket.

Stuart Broad endured the injury during a warm-up session ahead of the second Test at Lord's. He wrote in his segment for the Daily Mail:

"Sadly, I won’t be the last England injury of this series — not with the GPS ‘red zones’ as they are for players right now. The difficulty with the 2021 schedule being so white-ball dominant is that bowlers have just not built up overs in the bank," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin should have played ahead of Shardul Thakur, says Danish Kaneria

"Say Saqib Mahmood had been drafted in for this Test. He hasn’t played a red-ball game for 10 weeks and it’s very difficult to play a four or five-day match without some kind of workload behind you. It’s why bowlers do not come back from injury and play straight away," he added.

"This summer, as there wasn’t even any second XI Championship cricket in the weeks before this series started, that hasn’t been possible, and so every single one of our bowlers was in that red zone when the first ball was sent down at Trent Bridge. Sam Curran went from bowling five balls at a time to being asked for 20-25 overs in a day, and it makes life difficult for the likes of Chris Woakes, trying to get back into the team," he explained.

Stuart Broad likewise said something regarding his accomplice James Anderson's amazing form in the series. He said the veteran pacer's motivating returns, which have so far included nine wickets, will be significant for the hosts on the off chance that they need to go up against India.

ALSO READ: Cricket - IND vs ENG: Joe Root's ton helps England take lead over India

"For us to keep in this series, Jimmy will have to have stay in this kind of form and lead an inexperienced attack. Whether he will play all five matches, I don’t know but there is a bit of a break after this match for him to rest up,' he wrote

"His relentlessness and desire to keep playing is quite inspiring and highlights how English cricket’s mindset has changed from the era of Freddie Flintoff, Matthew Hoggard, and Steve Harmison," he added.