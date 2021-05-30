Cricket: Aakash Chopra names 'X-factor' for Team India in the tour of England

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has named his X-factor for Team India in the impending tour of the UK, where the Virat Kohli-led outfit will play the World Test Championship final versus New Zealand and five Tests against England. Chopra further agreed with Rahul Dravid’s assessment that India are well capable of defeating the Joe Root-led outfit on their home soil.

Former Indian skipper, Dravid had earlier predicted a 3-2 scoreline in favour of the visitors, and Chopra while weighing his opinion echoed the same sentiments as he said that this is a great opportunity for the Indian team to get a much-awaited Test series win on English soil.

“I definitely agree, who will not agree with Rahul bhai. There is weight in what he has said, whenever India goes out these days, it is their best chance. To be fair, the chances had become less in Australia because of so many injuries but we won there as well. If you can win there with half a team, hardly eleven players who could be fielded, then to defeat England in England, I think this is a great opportunity,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra added that India’s batting line-up may be the difference between the two sides and all eyes will be on the four pillars of the Indian batting unit- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Before concluding, the former Indian batsman named Rishabh Pant as the X-factor for Team India for the five-Test series against England.

“There is strength in the batting, the fast bowling is good and the spinners are doing well. I think if we can bat well, we will be fine. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara - the Indian batting will be dependent on these four pillars,” said Chopra.

“Rishabh Pant could be the X-factor. You can play with five bowlers by including Jadeja, so I do agree that this is perhaps the best opportunity for India to win in England,” he signed off.