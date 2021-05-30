Cricket: India's pacers force opponents to think what wickets they want to offer, says Mohammed Shami ahead of England tour

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has said that the current crop of fast bowlers of the country has not only forced teams to take notice but also pushed them to twice before preparing green tracks to host the Indian cricket team. Shami, who is one of the senior members of India’s bowling department, is gearing up for a gruelling tour of the UK where India will play the final of ICC World Test Championship and five Test matches against England.

India’s fast bowling contingent includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj along with Shardul Thakur.

"The best thing about our bowling unit is that we have 4-5 pacers who can constantly bowl at over 140-145 clicks. You can find 1-2, but to find 4-5 is tough, and we have that. We force the opposition to think what wickets they want to offer us. I don't think we've had bowlers who could bowl at this pace earlier, we never had 4-5 of them coming in units. Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us but today they are forced to think otherwise," Shami told India News.

Shami opined that the seniors have taken up the duty to guide the youngsters as they want the next-gen bowlers to be up at the very best level.

Young pacers like Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagwasawalla, who are in the Indian contingent for the UK tour, would want to pick the brains of the senior pacers such as Bumrah, Shami and Ishant.

"As seniors, our duty is to tell the youngsters to ask us things freely. Overall, the atmosphere and camaraderie between the juniors and seniors is amazing. The thing is, all of us will have to leave the game someday but it is important to think about what we are leaving behind, for the team and the youngsters. It's important to make your country, captain and the board proud," Shami added.

India depart for their tour to the UK on June 2 after completing their quarantine period in India.