/'Couldn't be prouder of this girl': PV Sindhu praises Tanvi Sharma after Taipei Open 2026 triumph

Olympic medallist and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu congratulated 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma after the teenager clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open Super 300 on Sunday (Aug 2). Tanvi defeated Vietnam’s sixth-seeded Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 in the women’s singles final to claim the biggest title of her young career.

Sindhu praised Tanvi’s talent, attacking style and confidence against top players, while also backing her for a bright future.

“Couldn’t be prouder of this girl. I’ve been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best, it’s all there,” Sindhu wrote on X.

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The former world champion also said Tanvi has become more consistent and experienced with time and that it has been great to see her progress.

“The only thing she needed was a little more stability and experience, and it’s been so lovely to watch that come together. This is just the beginning, Tanvi. Keep working, keep believing, and stay hungry,” she added.

Sindhu also described Tanvi’s rise as a positive sign for Indian badminton, saying, “Indian badminton has a very bright future ahead of it with players like you. So proud of you.”

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media also celebrated Tanvi’s historic achievement in a post on X and wrote that, “17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women’s Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy.”

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At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006.