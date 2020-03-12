Coronavirus effect on cricket: Fan who attended ICC Women's T20 World Cup final tests positive for COVID-19

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has touched the 120,000-mark worldwide. In India, there have been at least 73 positive cases of the novel virus with the government suspending all regular visas to India except diplomatic and official visas from March 13. In what comes as a piece of massive news in the world of sports and cricket, in particular, a person who attended the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground held on March 8, has been tested positive of COVID-19.

The Melbourne Cricket Club on Thursday confirmed the latest development as they stated that the person sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42. However, the MCC clarified that the diagnosis has been classified as low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to members seated around the diagnosed person.

"The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday, March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," a statement on the Melbourne Cricket Club website said.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron's diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42," the statement added.

The Department of Health and Human Services has further stated that everyone seated in N42 section should continue their normal routine but with an added focus of personal hygiene while adding that medical consultation is advised should any flu-like symptoms emerge.

"The DHHS recommends that those who were seated in N42 at Sunday's event should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional. The MCC is working closely with the Government and the DHHS and the advice is to operate business as usual, including hosting major events, however, are prepared should that change at any stage. The MCC is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for those visiting the MCG and as a precautionary measure has undertaken intensive cleaning of the affected section," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the sporting world has taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. With Indian government cancelling all existing visas except diplomatic, official including UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas till April 15, all eyes have now shifted to the IPL governing council meeting which is scheduled to be held on March 14 (Saturday).