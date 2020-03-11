Asia XI vs World XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears

With the novel coronavirus spreading like wildfire, many sporting events have taken a hit.

With several football matches being played behind closed doors and Serie A (Italy) getting suspended until April 3, there are question marks over the other upcoming sporting events like Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the cricketing world has been dealt with a major as the two matches between World XI and Asia XI matches that were scheduled to mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is regarded as the "father of Bangaldesh", has been 'deferred' until further notice.

The two matches between Asia XI and World XI were set to be held on March 21 and 22 in Dhaka with plethora of top cricketers gearing up to participate in the highly-anticipated event. However, the matches stand 'deferred' due to coronavirus outbreak and could be held after a month if the situation improves.

Some of the biggest names in the world of cricket like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and KL Rahul, among others were named to participate in the World XI and Asia XI matches, the postponement of the matches come as a massive blow to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) when it comes to investment and pre-match preparations such as sponsorship deals. The matches were given international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

BCB president Nazmul Hasan on Wednesday confirmed that the Asia XI and World XI matches on March 21 and 22 have been deferred until further notice.

BCB has further confirmed the postponement of the AR Rahman concert which was set to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium as a part of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.

"We could have held the concert in a small scale but decided against it," Hassan said while adding, "it will not take place on March 18, and the March 21 and 22 matches are also causing concern. There's no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches. There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being."

However, the Dhaka Premier League, which is Bangladesh's premier domestic 50-over tournament, will go on as scheduled as it does not attract large crowds. However, as per several reports, the Dhaka Premier League matches have been shifted from BKSP from Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.