Confident England will bounce back against India, says Jason Roy ahead of 3rd T20I

England opener Jason Roy is confident that England would make a comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India. The T20I series between India and England is firmly locked at 1-1 with the hosts winning the second T20I by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Roy, who has been on a good run of form in the series with scores of 49 and 46, said India are a class team while adding the visitors are full of confidence heading into the crucial third match of the series, scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

"I am very confident that we can bounce back. India is a class team, but the way we started the series in the first game, was a bit comprehensive than what they gave us last night. I think going into the third game, we are full of confidence, in the last eight overs of our batting yesterday, we found it a bit difficult, we are a fast-learning side so I am confident that we will bounce back," said Roy during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"I learnt that I am staying on my shots a little bit more. You saw a couple of my reverse sweeps, I missed some of the balls but I rectified it during the course of my innings and it is just a pitch where you have to pick your bowler. Unfortunately, the bowler I picked got me out, Washington was the guy I was looking to target, unfortunately, it did not go my way. It was a slow and tough pitch, they made light work of it," he added.

Roy, like the first T20I, was looking for a big score in the second match, but similar to the series opener, Washington Sundar dismissed him just before his half-century. Roy said that he is still looking to get a big score.

The England opener shared his thoughts on the bio-secure bubble life and how challenging it has been for the players.

"I think the whole squad has played a huge amount of cricket in the sub-continent, playing in this five-match series and then the ODIs, it will hold us in good stead. Last night, we made a few mistakes, it is all fun. Still looking for that big score, those 40s are great, but to get a competitive total in T20Is, you need someone getting a big score. There is still a lot to improve on," said Roy.

"I just think the last year has been a huge learning curve, everything that went on with Covid-19 and bubble life, with all this stuff that could cloud your judgment, it has been a huge learning curve. That is all behind me and I am looking forward to the next innings. I think that's my target, my mindset is to get the best possible start for the team, put aside how I might be feeling, my job is to not mess around, really," he added.

Further elaborating on his point, Roy said: "To score a hundred in the T20 format, you need to be ultra-aggressive. You are looking to face a maximum of 60 balls and then scoring a hundred, you need to be aggressive. It is a mixture of aggression and pretty calculated stuff if you want to get those big scores. If you live by the sword, you need to be willing to die by it."

When asked about his take on ECB's rotation policy, Roy said: "It is quite an easy stance to take from outside of these bubbles. I think the rest side of the things is coming as the mental well-being of players needs to be looked at. We are here for three weeks, but the Test team first went on to Sri Lanka, and then it was here. That is mentally taxing on you and your family, so from my point of view, they are just taking a mental rest and it is not anything physical. This environment is quite demanding."