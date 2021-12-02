Commandos, sharpshooters, over 1500 security personnel? PAK's arrangements for WI home series revealed: Report

When New Zealand called off Pakistan tour over 'security threat', it caused a massive blow to the South Asian nation's hope of staging regular international cricket tournaments at home, which were suspended in the aftermath of a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan side that wounded at least six players.

Pakistan's cricket was in recovery mode as it hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since the 2009 attacks. However, the New Zealand cricket board's decision to abandon the tour caused embarrassment to the cricket-mad nation.

After NZ, England also cancelled their scheduled short tour. England, who were due to play those men's matches on October 13 and 14, also cited worries over players' mental and physical health in Covid bubbles as reasons for the withdrawal. However, tables turned and England later agreed to play two postponed men's Twenty20 internationals in Pakistan next year.

West Indies also announced to tour Pakistan for three Twenty20 Internationals and as many ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from December 13 to December 22.

Pakistan's security plan for West Indies tour

Pakistan cricket, whose image was tainted by 'security threat' claims when New Zealand pulled out of the series, is reportedly taking cautionary steps to provide security to the West Indies team.

Pakistan media reported, citing sources, that over 1500 personnel including 800 SSC Commandos and lady Commandos will be deployed during the tour.

The reports have also claimed that sharpshooters will also be deployed at sensitive spots and the security personnel will be at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi airport, hotels, the routes from where the teams are scheduled to travel.

Apart from the mentioned security arrangements, a highly trained Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team will be kept on standby in case of any emergency.

Local media reports have stated that the security details were finalised at a meeting chaired by Pakistan's DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.

The meeting was also attended by other senior officers of Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and Pakistan Cricket Board.