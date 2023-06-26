Clive Lloyd has this to say on Team India’s poor run in ICC tournaments

The Indian Cricket team last won an ICC trophy in the year 2013, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue have time and again failed at the knockout stages of ICC but legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd still thinks the team has got the firepower to add some silverware.

“I think the future of the Indian team is very good and all because of IPL. There is every reason to believe you will have a very good 50 overside. You have got a terrific Test side, and it's just a matter of time before you win a big tournament. Things go in cycles and it will happen in the future, I am sure," Clive Lloyd explained while talking to RevSportz.

A lot has been said about the Indian Premier League (IPL), following Team India’s defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Many experts and former cricketers stated that Indian cricketers should not solely focus on T20 competition. Clive Lloyd shared his take on the importance of the IPL. "Indian players now know what they are worth. But I think that if Indian Premier League is such an important part of their lives, just give them a window so that they can play IPL. Yes, a window would be excellent, I think, because they are earning a good living. And do not forget, you are giving your best part, the best days of your life to this sport. So why not be paid for it?" the World Cup-winning West Indies skipper said.

Team India’s lack of major titles

After the 2013 Champions Trophy victory, the Indian team managed to reach the finals of ICC tournaments on four occasions. The side had to face defeat in all those four matches. In their next assignment, Indian cricket team will be taking on West Indies in a two-match Test series, scheduled to start from July 12.