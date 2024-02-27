Christian Horner investigation: Red Bull team principal's fate to be out before Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been dealing with serious allegations by a female employee about his conduct. While Horner has denied all charges against him, he could be lose his job or be cleared of all claims ahead of Saturday's season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The verdict regarding Horner's investigation is set to be out soon.

As per sources, who informed Reuters, an announcement is expected from Red Bull's Salzburg-based Austrian parent company prior to the race, at Sakhir, and possibly within the next 48 hours. It is to be noted that the allegations against Horner shocked many and an investigation into the sport's longest serving principal has been ongoing since early January. However, details emerged out in public only in the next month.

NOT MUCH DETAILS ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS

Both Red Bull and the reigning champions have not opened up on what the allegations are. However, media reports have indicated of Horner being under the radar for inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards a female colleague.

If Horner is out of Red Bull, it will certainly be a huge blow. Horner and his team had a memorable run in 2023, dominating the entire season in Formula One history. Red Bull ended winning 21 of 22 races, and will kickoff the new season with Dutch driver Max Verstappen chasing a fourth successive title. Mexico's Sergio Perez is the team's other driver.