Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Chicago Bulls will look to make it four wins in a row in the NBA as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Thursday (Mar 27). The match at the United Center in Chicago will be interesting as both teams look to build up momentum ahead of the playoffs. Ahead of the clash between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will not be telecast on TV in India.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Live on App in India?

The Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Live on App in USA?

The Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Streaming Platform Online in India?

The Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA's official app and website in India.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match in India.

Currently Fubo app gives free live streaming during trial period for Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match in USA.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Thursday, March 27

: Thursday, March 27 Time : 8:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST)

: 8:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST) Venue: United Center in Chicago

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Team Insights:

Coby White led all scorers with 37 points, adding 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Josh Giddey chipped in with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Chicago’s offense has been clicking, averaging 131 points per game (PPG) over the last 4 contests. With the play-in tournament race tightening, every win matters.

Conclusion:

We expect a tight contest on Thursday (Mar 28), but predict Chicago Bulls to beat Los Angeles Lakers.