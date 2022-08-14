Cheteshwar Pujara slams back-to-back tons for Sussex as he continues red-hot form in Royal ODI Cup

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently leading Sussex's charge against Surrey in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup, put on an absolute masterclass as he added yet another century to his name on Sunday (August 14). He managed to notch up 174 runs in 134 balls, smashing 20 fours and five sixes.

This impressive haul of runs marked his career-best List A score. With Pujara at the helm, replacing the regular skipper Tom Haines, Sussex managed to rack up 378/6 in 50 overs.

His latest century comes hot on the heels of his 79-ball 107, which he scored against Warwickshire on Friday. His uber-impressive knock on Friday also included a 22-run over, which saw him bag three fours and a six against Liam Norwell. However, it was not enough to earn Sussex the win.

He is currently coming off an extremely successful run in the County Championship Division Two, where he has managed to set himself apart as the second-highest run-scorer, bagging 1094 runs in 13 innings at an average of 109.40. Pujara recorded five scores of 100+ in the season, which also included three double-hundreds.

His most recent double hundred (231) came against Middlesex in July. The game marked his debut as the skipper in the County Championship Division Two.

After having enjoyed a long run in the middle order in Indian Test cricket, Pujara was dropped from the squad ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. However, he made his comeback in the Test squad for India's one-off Test against England and looks set to keep his spot in the team.