Cheteshwar Pujara reveals he felt 'pukish' after smashing 22 runs off a single over for Sussex

India's Cheteshwar Pujara recently made his way to the headlines after recording a stunning performance, scoring 107 runs in 79 balls while playing for Sussex against Warwickshire at the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 match. Pujara recorded an excellent run, as he scored 22 runs in a single over.

However, Pujara's impressive outing on the field was not enough to push Sussex over Warwickshire as they fell short by four runs while chasing a target of 311 runs. Pujara impressed fans by leading Sussex's charge against Warwickshire, scoring seven fours and two sixes.

The biggest highlight of his performance against Warwickshire was smashing Liam Norwell for 22 runs in a single over. Although he tried to rally the team to a win at the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 match, they failed to put in an effective outing against them.

In a recent interaction with the media in the aftermath of the match, Pujara admitted that he was battling physical issues like nausea as he was feeling pukish. He offered fans some insight into how he had to stay hydrated to be able to play at the highest level.

“I was hydrating in between. There was a time when I was feeling a bit pukish. I think it’s the weather. I’m used to playing in hot weather but it’s never enough. I was trying my best,” Pujara said.

Although they failed to overcome the challenge presented by Warwickshire, Pujara admitted that the team put in an excellent effort and deserved all the plaudits they could get from the fan. He also admitted that he would have liked to stay all the way to the end to help the team see the game through.