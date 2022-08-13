Watch: Beast mode on! Cheteshwar Pujara smacks 22 runs in an over during 73-ball ton for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara is having a memorable run for Sussex. Being on a run-scoring spree for Sussex during the County Championship, India's Test specialist Pujara has now turned on the heat during the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

In Sussex's match against Warwickshire, Pujara turned on his beast mode to smash as many as 22 runs -- 4, 2, 4, 2, 6, and 4 -- in an over during his side's 311-run chase at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 12 (Thursday). The right-hander came out to bat at No. 4 and played a captain's knock where he accelerated with his innovative shots when Sussex required 70 off 36 balls. Taking on England pacer Liam Norwell in his final over, Pujara displayed his skills and talent by churning out 22 runs. Here's the video of Pujara's onslaught:

4 2 4 2 6 4



TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | When Gambhir, Kamran got involved in an ugly spat during 2010 India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Despite Pujara's sensational shot, Sussex went down to Warwickshire by four runs in the high-scoring contest. Talking about the Test specialist, his knock was filled with 7 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 135.44. Alistair Orr's 81 was the second-highest run-getter whereas, for Warwickshire, Robert Yates' 114 and fifties from captain Will Rhodes and keeper-batter Michael Burgess took them to 310/6. Eventually, Sussex managed 306/7 and are now at the sixth spot with four points from as many games. Warwickshire, on the other hand, occupy the fourth spot with five points from three encounters.