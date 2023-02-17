ugc_banner

Chetan Sharma quits BCCI following sting operation: Twitter flooded with reactions and memes

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 17, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Chetan Sharma Resignation News: Following Chetan Sharma's sting operation by Zee News and the big revelations that he made about cricketers Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, social media has been flooded with reactions and memes. 

Chetan Sharma Resignation Update:The former BCCI chief selector, Chetan Sharma has been in the spotlight following a sting operation by Zee News where he can be heard making explosive revelations about the Indian cricket team. Sharma spoke about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. He also rubbished rumours of a rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He made several revelations and also said that some players hide their injuries to play, despite not being fully fit. After his big revelations, social media has been flooded with reactions and memes. 

×

 

×

 

Sharma revealed that Kohli felt that it was Ganguly behind his ODI captaincy sacking. He also allegedly claimed that Kohli was told by the BCCI president to reconsider his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli later denied receiving any such suggestions. 

Chetan Sharma has now resigned from the post of Chief Selector in BCCI. 

×

 

×

 

×

After his revelations, it was likely that he would lose his job but the former cricketer has stepped down from the post. His resignation was accepted by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday, February 17.

×
×

 

×
×

Sharma's revelations have caused a stir in the cricket fraternity, and it is expected that the BCCI will take strict action in the coming days. Meanwhile, the senior men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, is getting ready for the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, after winning the series opener in Nagpur by an inning and 132 runs.

RELATED

MUL vs PES live streaming: PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi preview, playing XI, time & venue details

Damar Hamlin jacket controversy: The NFL star issues apology after allegedly committing blasphemous act

700 first-class scalps! R Ashwin attains huge feat in IND-AUS 2nd Test after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne