Chetan Sharma quits BCCI following sting operation: Twitter flooded with reactions and memes

Chetan Sharma Resignation Update:The former BCCI chief selector, Chetan Sharma has been in the spotlight following a sting operation by Zee News where he can be heard making explosive revelations about the Indian cricket team. Sharma spoke about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. He also rubbished rumours of a rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He made several revelations and also said that some players hide their injuries to play, despite not being fully fit. After his big revelations, social media has been flooded with reactions and memes.

Sharma revealed that Kohli felt that it was Ganguly behind his ODI captaincy sacking. He also allegedly claimed that Kohli was told by the BCCI president to reconsider his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli later denied receiving any such suggestions.

Chetan Sharma has now resigned from the post of Chief Selector in BCCI.

Virat Kohli and his fans after getting the news of Chetan Sharma's resignation 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/MyHAlBDA7d — Pallavi Paul (@Pallavi_paul21) February 17, 2023 ×

After his revelations, it was likely that he would lose his job but the former cricketer has stepped down from the post. His resignation was accepted by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday, February 17.