Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns in match number 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). CSK and RCB have both had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns this season.

While RCB have wasted little time in finding the winning momentum under new skipper Faf du Plessis with three victories in their first four matches, CSK are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2022. CSK have suffered four straight defeats in their first four matches this year and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

CSK have had a fair share of problems in both the batting and the bowling department. While Deepak Chahar's absence has seen them struggle to find a settled pace attack, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form at the top has resulted in the batting unit failing to deliver consistently.

Barring Dwayne Bravo, CSK pacers have struggled to take wickets at regular intervals while the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali has also failed to impress. The openers have failed to capitalise in the Powerplay while the middle-order has not quite managed to up the ante at crucial junctures.

RCB have a settled bowling attack with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep and Harshal Patel among the wickets consistently. However, the Faf du Plessis-led side will miss Harshal services against CSK as the Indian pacer had to leave the bio-bubble after the sudden demise of a family member.

In his absence, CSK batters will be hoping to redeem themselves against a depleted RCB bowling attack. CSK bowlers, however, will have to step up to stop the likes of Virat Kohli, Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik from firing as the trio has been enjoying a sublime run this season.

Here is all you need to know about CSK vs RCB clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

Chennai Super Kings have dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. CSK have won 18 out of the 27 meetings between the two teams while RCB have only 9 wins to their name in IPL against CSK.

Stats:

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter for his side against CSK among the current squad members. Kohli has 948 runs against CSK and is just 52 runs away from completing 1000 runs against the four-time champions. Ravindra Jadeja has taken 23 wickets in 28 games against RCB in the IPL.

Trivia:

CSK opener Rutraj Gaikwad has struggled against left-arm pacers this season and RCB can use English all-rounder David Willey against him to get him out early in the game. Gaikwad's form has been concerning for CSK as he is yet to fire with the bat.

Squads:

CSK: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

RCB: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam