WATCH: Hardik Pandya loses cool at senior pacer Mohammed Shami during SRH clash, fans slam GT skipper

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 12, 2022, 03:50 PM(IST)

Fans slammed Hardik Pandya for shouting at Mohammed Shami. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was spotted losing his cool on his teammate Mohammed Shami during his side's clash against SRH and was slammed by fans on social media for his behaviour.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) handed Gujarat Titans (GT) their first defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday (April 11). SRH chased down the target of 163 runs with five balls to spare as they thrashed Hardik Pandya & Co. by 8 wickets to bag their second win on the trot. Their win also marked an end to GT's unbeaten streak of three games in the tournament.

It was a clinical performance with the bat from SRH in the run chase as Williamson led from the front with a captain's knock of 57 runs off 46 balls. He added an opening stand of 64 runs with Abhishek Sharma, who continued his fine form and scored a quickfire 42 off 32 balls. The duo got SRH off to a flyer and set the stage for a comfortable run chase for their side.

Hardik, who has been enjoying a great start to his stint as captain of Gujarat Titans, saw his side slip to their first defeat this season and lost his cool during the game. In the 13th over of SRH's run-chase, Hardik was taken to the cleaners by Williamson, who slammed two back-to-back sixes on two deliveries.

On the final delivery of that over, SRH batter Rahul Tripathi played a shot in the air which landed close to Shami, who was fielding at deep third man. The pacer didn't attempt to complete the catch and was on the receiving end of skipper Hardik's fury. The GT captain was livid as he hurled loud words at Shami, who is a senior fast bowler for GT and Team India.

Hardik's action didn't go down well with fans on social media as the Gujarat Titans captain was slammed for his behaviour against Shami. The all-rounder was criticised by many on social media, who hit out at him for disrespecting a player of Shami's stature.

Here are some reactions:

×

 

×
×
×
×

Tripathi later retired hurt after injuring himself while batting. However, it was a comprehensive win for SRH, who rode on skipper Williamson's half-century and crucial knocks from Sharma (42) and Nicholas Pooran (34) to get over the line with five balls to spare. SRH have now won their last two games in a row and are currently sitting at the eighth spot on the points table.

 

 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 12, 2022 | Match 3 LIVE
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
PNG
171/5
(39.3 ov)
 VS
OMN
Full Scorecard →
Apr 12, 2022 | Match 22 Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Elected To: Field
Indian Premier League, 2022
CSK
0/0
(0.0 ov)
 VS
RCB
Full Scorecard →
Apr 11, 2022 | Match 21
Indian Premier League, 2022
SRH
(19.1 ov) 168/2
VS
GT
162/7 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Apr 08, 2022 | 2nd Test
Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2022
SA
(136.2 ov) 453
(39.5 ov) 176/6 dec
VS
BAN
217 (74.2 ov)
80 (23.3 ov)
South Africa beat Bangladesh by 332 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App