Chelsea star Mason Mount slams Toni Kroos over 'never lost sleep' comments

Ahead of the second leg of the semifinals clash against Chelsea, Toni Kroos commented that he had never lost sleep because of a Chelsea player. However, Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League after beating them 2-0 (aggregate 3-1).

After progressing into the finals, Chelsea star Mason Mount hit back at Kroos for his comments and said: "I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals. But as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give so much, we defend for our lives. You saw that in not many chances that we gave away. We are solid and we need to keep that going."

"I can't put into words. Great performance tonight. It was a tough, tough game. They're going to come and give it everything but we worked hard. We should've probably had about five! But the most important thing is we won tonight. We want to go into every game winning it," he added.

"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep," Kroos boldly said before Real Madrid's defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea put up a dominating performance against the Spanish giants and their counter-attacks kept Real Madrid in pressure.

Toni Kroos put up a poor show for Madrid and was trolled on social media after being nutmegged by Kai Havertz.