Chelsea slap an indefinite ban on season ticket holder following abuses hurled at Son Heung-Min

Chelsea have issued an indefinite ban on a season ticket holder because of the racist abuses that he hurled at the player during their fiery London derby against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday. In a previous statement, club authorities revealed that they would take the strongest action after allegations about the same were made.

"Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters."

In a statement that was subsequently released, the club released that they had conducted their investigation and decided to level a ban on the fan in question, based on the results of their investigation.

"Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely," read the statement released by club authorities.

The incident occurred during The Blues' 2-2 draw against the Antonio Conte-led outfit.

This is not the first time the club have handed out indefinite bans to fans who have been found of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge. It has been a part of their long-standing No To Hate campaign, which made it easier for fans to report incidents of racial abuse.

In addition to these issues, the action-packed clash between the London-based squads was also marred by a series of heated bust-ups between Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Spurs' Antonio Conte.