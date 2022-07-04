Chelsea plot shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid his desire to leave Manchester United this summer

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer. The Manchester United star is reportedly not happy with the United's transfer business so far this summer and has told the club he wants to leave if a suitable offer is made for him. Ronaldo had rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last year and was the club's top-scorer in the Premier League last season.

Earlier, this week, a report in Times had claimed Ronaldo has told United he is on his way out as he wants to spend the rest of his career competing in the Champions League which the Red Devils cannot offer next season. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, has never played in the Europa League in his career.

United, who finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season, are out of the Champions League and will play in the Europa League next season. Amid his desire to leave the club, Chelsea are considering making a shock move for the Manchester United icon.

As per a report in The Athletic, Chelsea are considering a move for Ronaldo and the club's new owner Todd Boehly has been in touch with Jorge Mendes, who is the agent of the Portuguese forward. As per the report, Boehly had met Mendes to discuss a potential move for Ronaldo but United have maintained they won't sanction a move for the superstar forward.

Also Read: Manchester United set to sign Christian Eriksen on free transfer after midfielder agrees 3-year deal

The report further adds that the Chelsea owner is keen on the move but it remains to be seen if Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will approve the transfer for the 37-year-old. While United will be in the Europa League next season, Chelsea will play in the Champions League and are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford Ronaldo's huge wages.

Ronaldo scored 18 goals in the Premier League for Manchester United last season to finish as the club's top-scorer in the league while also bagging six goals in the Champions League. However, despite his goal-scoring exploits, United failed to finish inside the top four in the Premier League and endured a horrendous season.

Also Read: 'Time for me to leave': Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave this summer

It remains to be seen if United will be willing to sell Ronaldo to Chelsea, who are one of their arch-rivals in the Premier League. The 37-year-old has also been linked with clubs like Napoli and Bayern Munich as he appears set to leave United this summer.