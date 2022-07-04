Manchester United set to sign Christian Eriksen on free transfer after midfielder agrees 3-year deal

Manchester United are set to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer after agreeing a three-year deal with him. Eriksen, who played for Brentford in the second half of last season, is currently a free agent after his contract at the club expired following the conclusion of the season. Eriksen has reportedly given his nod to join United and be part of new manager Erik Ten Hag's project at Old Trafford.

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United are set to offer a three-year deal to Eriksen after the midfielder agreed in principle to sign for the club. The 30-year-old will have to agree personal terms with the Red Devils before undergoing a medical to finalise his move.

Eriksen had suffered a cradiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark during the Euro 2020. He was part of the Inter Milan squad back then but was later released by the Italian club as both parties decided to part ways mutually. Eriksen had to leave Inter as he was fitted an ICD (implantable cardio defibrillator) following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last year and the rules in Italian football bar professional footballers to compete with such equipment.

Also Read: Arsenal sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City on a long-term contract

Eriksen returned to professional football for the first time since his cardiac arrest after he signed for Brentford, who were newly promoted to the English Premier League from the Championships - the second division in English football. Eriksen enjoyed a great comeback and was one of the most influential midfielders in the second of the Premier League last season.

He was among the top priorities of Ten Hag, who worked with the Denmark international when he trained with Ajax as part of his return to football post his cardiac arrest. Ten Hag has been focused on strengthening United's midfield ahead of the start of the new season after the departures of the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

Also Read: Manisha Kalyan signs for Apollon Ladies, set to become 1st Indian to play in Women's Champions League

The club are also actively pursuing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who is said to be Ten Hag's number one transfer target this summer. However, Manchester United and Barcelona are yet to finalise a deal for the Dutch star, who looks set to play at Old Trafford next season.