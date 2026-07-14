/Cheating row rocks Australian cricket! Ashleigh Gardner accused of affair with teammate. What's happening

Australia women's cricket star Ashleigh Gardner has found herself at the center of a personal controversy just days after helping Australia win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, following allegations surrounding the breakdown of her marriage to Monica Wright. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Gardner's marriage reportedly ended after she allegedly had an affair with a fellow Australian cricketer. The publication did not identify the teammate.

However, Wright later addressed the matter publicly on social media, appearing to identify the individual herself. She said the report by the Daily Mail was 'too vague' before posting a photo of teammate Georgia Voll on her Instagram Story with the caption, “This is who my wife cheated on me with.” The Daily Mail report claimed that Gardner and Wright's relationship started experiencing difficulties during the Women's ODI World Cup earlier this year, with teammates allegedly noticing that Gardner 'didn't seem like herself'.

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According to the report, Wright traveled to India during the tournament, but tensions reportedly continued after Australia's squad returned home. The publication further alleged that Gardner later told Wright that something had changed in their relationship, with the marriage ending a few months afterward. The report also said that the couple had planned to start a family before separating. It further claimed Gardner moved out of their Sydney home in November and left their wedding rings in a cupboard.

According to the Daily Mail, the separation has become a topic of discussion within the Australian dressing room, with some teammates reportedly remaining in contact with Wright. The publication also reported that it contacted Cricket Australia senior communications chief Richard Hinds for comment, but the governing body declined to respond.