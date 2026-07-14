/Why FIFA President Gianni Infantino appears so often during World Cup broadcasts

One of the most noticeable features of 2026 FIFA World Cup television coverage has been the frequent appearance of FIFA president Gianni Infantino during live broadcasts. Typically shown before the first hydration break or at key moments during matches, Infantino has become a regular fixture on the global broadcast feed. Similar coverage was seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when reports claimed television crews received guidance to ensure the FIFA president appeared on screen during games and was not shown using his mobile phone.

During the current World Cup, Infantino has attempted to attend two matches per day throughout the group stage by traveling between host cities aboard a private jet supplied by Qatar Airways, one of FIFA's official sponsors. On June 11, Infantino watched the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City before flying approximately 285 miles to Guadalajara to attend South Korea's match against the Czech Republic later the same day. A few days later, on June 15, he attended Belgium's group-stage match against Egypt in Seattle before traveling to Los Angeles for Iran's game against New Zealand that evening.

The World Cup's official television coverage is produced by Host Broadcast Services (HBS), which operates from offices in Switzerland, London and Miami. HBS is 49 per cent owned by FIFA, while the majority stake belongs to Infront, a company owned by China's Wanda Group. HBS supplies the international broadcast feed used by television rights holders worldwide, including Fox Sports and Telemundo in the United States, as well as the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom. Broadcasters are required to use this centralized feed, meaning they do not independently choose when to show Infantino during matches.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

FIFA has denied instructing broadcasters to focus specifically on its president during games. However, the organisation confirmed there is an agreement requiring at least one ‘dignitary shot\’ in each half to highlight senior football officials and other VIP guests attending matches. These shots may feature heads of state, football confederation leaders, celebrities or senior football administrators. During Saturday's match against Norway, for example, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon appeared alongside Infantino during one of these broadcast segments.

A FIFA spokesperson told The Athletic, “It is standard practice for seats which include football officials, public figures and celebrities to be shown as part of the match running order, whoever they may be.” Despite attending every match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Infantino has not managed to be present at every game during the current tournament. With more than 100 matches played across North America's vast geography and multiple time zones, attending every fixture has proven impossible.

Such frequent television appearances by football executives are uncommon in other competitions. In the Premier League, broadcasters are not expected to regularly show chief executive Richard Masters during matches, while UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is generally only featured during major occasions such as the UEFA Champions League final rather than throughout the season.

Infantino's high-profile television presence comes as he prepares to seek a third term as FIFA president in 2027. If re-elected, his tenure would extend until 2031, marking 15 years in charge of world football. Currently, no rival candidate has emerged to challenge his leadership. Infantino has already secured public backing from the African, Asian and South American football confederations, representing 110 of FIFA's 211 member associations.