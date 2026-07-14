/Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies aged 38 after being dropped from FIFA WC officiating list

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died just weeks after being removed from FIFA's list of officials for the 2026 World Cup following a police investigation in the United Kingdom. Dieperink, 38, had been selected to serve as a video assistant referee (VAR) at this summer's World Cup before FIFA withdrew his appointment in May. The decision followed his arrest by the Metropolitan Police in April after a report of an alleged sexual assault involving a teenage boy. The investigation was later closed with no further action due to insufficient evidence.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed Dieperink's death, saying it was shocked and deeply saddened by the news. His cause of death has not been made public. "With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague," the KNVB said in a statement. "Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in processing this great loss."

Dieperink had officiated in the Eredivisie since 2017 and also served as a VAR official during Euro 2024, earning recognition as one of the Netherlands' leading match officials. Following his removal from the World Cup officials' list, Dieperink maintained his innocence during an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused," he said. "From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB.

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“I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup any more, of course I am disappointed about that.” One of Dieperink's final major appointments came on 9 April when he served as the VAR during Crystal Palace's 3-0 UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal first-leg victory over Fiorentina.

The Metropolitan Police previously released details of the investigation. "On Thursday, 9 April, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy, which occurred at an address on Wellesley Road, Croydon. "A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. "Officers completed a thorough investigation and reviewed all available evidence, including gathering CCTV and examining digital devices.

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