/Premier League: Manchester United complete £48m Andrey Santos signing as Youri Tielemans talks advance

Manchester United have completed the £48 million signing of Brazil international Andrey Santos from Chelsea and are making significant progress in negotiations to sign Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans as they continue their midfield rebuild. Meanwhile, United's proposed £35 million move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been put on hold after a medical examination revealed an injury-related concern.

United agreed a transfer fee with Chelsea for Santos last week, and the 22-year-old has now completed his medical and signed a contract until June 2031, with the option to extend for an additional year. "Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch," said director of football Jason Wilcox.

"He was a key target for us in an important position. "Despite already having extensive experience, leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United."

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Santos arrives at Old Trafford after helping Chelsea win the 2025 Club World Cup and making 43 appearances for the club last season. He will now work under Manchester United manager Michael Carrick, the former England midfielder. "Everything about Manchester United is special," he said. "It is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.

"As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.

“Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies.” Santos has already joined first-team training and could make his unofficial debut during United's pre-season opener against Wrexham in Helsinki on 18 July.

Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans

Alongside Santos' arrival, Manchester United are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. The 29-year-old has been admired by United for a long time. Sources hint that Tielemans' contract includes a release clause, simplifying negotiations, with an agreement believed to be close. Tielemans played an important role in Belgium's run to the World Cup quarterfinals but missed their 2-1 defeat to Spain after suffering an injury during the warm-up.

If United complete the signing, it would significantly strengthen their midfield and ease growing concerns among supporters after a challenging transfer window. Following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's knee injury, Kobbie Mainoo had become the club's only experienced orthodox central midfielder. United also missed out on several midfield targets, with Elliot Anderson joining Manchester City and Mateus Fernandes choosing Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Ederson transfer shelved

Reports surrounding Ederson's proposed move intensified over the weekend after claims emerged that concerns were raised during his medical. The 27-year-old underwent further examinations in England after initial assessments in the United States highlighted a potential issue. Following specialist evaluations after Brazil's last-16 World Cup defeat to Norway, Manchester United decided not to proceed with the transfer under the previously agreed terms.