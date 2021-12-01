'Chapter closed!' - David Warner shares heartfelt post for SRH fans after being released ahead of mega auction

David Warner joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in 2014. Soon, he became a regular in the line-up and led the side to their solitary title in the 2016 edition. Warner remained the face of the franchise ever since but an ordinary season in the IPL 2021 edition, where he also had some issues with the team management, took things downhill and the swashbuckling left-hander hasn't been retained by the SRH franchise.

All the eight existing IPL franchises shared their list of retained players on Tuesday evening (November 30). SRH have retained only three players, such as captain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and pacer Umran Malik. Hence, along with Warner, the Hyderabad franchise also released the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jonny Bairstow.

After playing for the SRH for long, Warner shared a heartfelt post for his fans from Hyderabad. He captioned the post, "Chapter closed!! Thanks to all of the fans @srhfansofficial @sunrisersfansofficial for your support over all the years, it was was much appreciated. #fans #loyal"

For the unversed, Warner ended with a staggering 4,014 runs for the SRH franchise, at an average of 49.55 and strike-rate of 142.59. In addition, he crossed the 500-run mark for six consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, Afghan spinner Rashid also thanked the franchise and termed them his 'pillars of strength'. "It has been a wonderful journey with the @sunrisershyd. Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me. To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans," Rashid captioned the post.

Both Rashid and Warner will now look to attain whopping deals in the IPL 2022 mega auction. They can, however, also be picked by the two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad, who have a license to choose and attain three players each prior to the auction.