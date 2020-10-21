Champions League: Manchester United's Rashford stuns Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford struck the decisive goal as the Red Devil's sank Paris Saint-Germain in a major upset in the Champions League encounter in Paris on Wednesday.

The two sides playing in near-empty Parc des Princes stadium fought each other till the last minute as Rashford netted home the winner three minutes from the end to give Manchester United 2-1 edge over rivals Paris Saint-Germain to win the Group H contest.

United took an early lead in the 23rd minute after Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot as Anthony Martial headed Neymar's corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The prima donna encounter stayed on the knife's edge until Rashford rose in the 87th-minute to put his team in front.

"Of course it's a nice feeling. More importantly, we win the game and we're in a strong position now in the group," Rashford said later.

United will play RB Leipzig next week at home who are top of the group after beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in Germany.

"The performance was good and we deserved to win it. It was a better performance than last time and it shows how we have developed," Solskjaer said after the match.

"We played against a fantastic team, and we have to defend well. The players have the keys. I don't think there is any secret, we need to play well and defend well to win against PSG," the Manchester United coach said after his team's victory even as Solskjaer joked Rashford "likes that side of the stadium."

"We know that to get through you probably need 10 points," Solskjaer said.

"We only have three so Leipzig is a big game but we have Chelsea next then Arsenal after (Leipzig) so there are so many games. I am happy to have so many good players to pick from."