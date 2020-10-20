UEFA Champions League 2020/21: Fixtures, timings, and live streaming

UEFA Champions League is coming back with a lot of action as the group stage of the European Championship will kick-off on Tuesday.

Fixtures and timings of UEFA Champions League Matchday 1:

Tuesday, October 20: Zenit vs Club Brugge - 10:25 PM IST

Tuesday, October 20: Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus - 10:25 PM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Rennes vs Krasnodar - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Chelsea vs Sevilla - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Barcelona vs Ferencváros - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: PSG vs Manchester United - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: RB Leipzig vs İstanbul Başakşehir - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moskva - 10:25 PM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 10:25 PM IST

Thursday, October 22 Bayern: Munich vs Atlético de Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Inter Milan vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Olympiacos vs Marseille - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Manchester City vs FC Porto - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Ajax vs Liverpool - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Midtjylland vs Atalanta - 12:30 AM IST

Where can you watch these matches?

Sony TEN network is the official broadcaster of of the UEFA Champions League. Fans can watch the group stage of the European Championship on the Sony TEN1 and Sony TEN2 both on SD and HD. Live matches can be streamed on the Sony LIV app for mobile users.