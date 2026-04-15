Champions League: All you need to know about Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash

A place in the Champions League semifinal will be up for grabs as 15-time champions Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the second leg on Wednesday (April 15). Down 1-2 from the first leg , Real Madrid will face an uphill task when they face Bayern in their backyard at the Allianz Arena, knowing anything less than a win will see them miss out on a spot in the semis. So ahead of the all-important second leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know.

What is the head-to-head record for the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in Champions League history?

Not much separates both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in overall head-to-head records, with the hosts of Wednesday’s match winning 13 while Madrid have won 12 in 29 previous meetings. Four matches have ended in draws between the sides.

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What is the venue for the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League?

The Allianz Arena in Munich will be the venue for the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League start?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League clash starts at 12:30 a.m. IST and 8:00 p.m. GMT.

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Which channel will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League?

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League in India.

Which platform will live-stream the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League?

Sony Live will live-stream the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League in India.