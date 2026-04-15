/Champions League | 'Red cards, denied appeal & boot to face': How Barcelona's season came to an end

Barcelona's Champions League run ended with 2-1 loss against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of quarter-final on Tuesday (Apr 14). The Spanish giants lost the two-legged round of 8 with 3-2 aggregate loss, having lost the first leg 2-0 last week at home, Camp Nou. Both the matches saw one Barca player getting a red card, making them play with 10-man team. On Tuesday (Apr 14), Eric Garcia was handed the red card in the 79th minute - a controversial decision - which injured Barca player Raphina described at stealing by the referees. To add to the insult, Fermin Lopez suffered a horrific injury in the game as well.

Why Garcia was given red card in Barcelona vs Atletico?

In the 79th minute of the game, Garcia was found guilty of pulling down Atletico's Alexander Sorloth. Referee Clement Turpin checked the VAR review before sending centre-back out of the pitch. Have a look at the video below:

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Holding nothing back, Raphina came out all guns blazing against Turpin and said to reporters after the game: "As far as I’m concerned, it was ‌a robbery, not just this match but the other one (the first leg) as well. I ‌think ⁠the refereeing is going really badly; the decisions ⁠he (Turpin) makes are unbelievable ... I really want to understand why they’re so afraid that Barcelona will come and win."

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Barcelona lose appeal against first-leg red card as well

Before the second leg, Barcelona suffered another jolt when they lost the appeal for an incident from the first leg. Atletico's Marc Pubill had handled the ball and Barcelona appealed to UEFA against not getting a penalty. The European football body, however, rejected the appeal and deemed it inadmissible.

"Following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atlético, Barcelona filed a protest relating to a referee decision," read a short statement by UEFA on Tuesday. "The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body has declared the protest to be inadmissible."

Lopez injury adds salt out wounds

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